"W DANA!!" - Fans react to Cain Velasquez crediting Dana White for paying his $1 million bail after 2022 arrest

Cain Velasquez recently confirmed that UFC CEO Dana White paid the $1 million bail that secured his release from jail in 2022.

Velasquez had been arrested after pursuing and shooting at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting his son. One of the bullets struck Goularte’s stepfather, who survived. The incident led to multiple charges, including attempted murder, and Velasquez remained in custody for eight months after being repeatedly denied bail.

In November 2022, bail was finally granted, and Velasquez was released shortly after. It has now come to light that White covered the full amount. The revelation came during a recent podcast appearance, where Velasquez briefly acknowledged White’s help. White never made a public statement about the payment, though he had written a letter supporting Velasquez’s release earlier in the process.

Check out ESPN MMA's X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to White's gesture, writing:

"W Dana!"

"Big W by Dana here, but don’t let this distract you from how he has given up on trying with the UFC this year."

"He’s good for it!!"

"Uffff damn respect!!! He didn't say a word! @danawhite"

"Yeah, but I thought Dana hates his fighters?? Such a stupid narrative people like to run with all these years. Thank you @danawhite"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dana White paying for Cain Velasquez's bail. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight and @espnmma on X]

Rolly Romero believes Dana White’s UFC model could fix boxing

Rolly Romero believes boxing is suffering because top fighters get paid no matter how they perform. After a slow, uneventful bout with Ryan Garcia, Romero said the sport needs to adopt Dana White’s UFC approach.

Romero thinks guaranteed paychecks have made too many boxers complacent. Fighters are focused on protecting their records rather than delivering an entertaining clash. He pointed to the UFC’s performance-based structure as the blueprint boxing should follow.

Speaking in a recent episode of Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry, Romero said:

"Dana don’t let you guys protect your 'O.' In boxing, these guys are all protecting their 'O,' so you can’t get good fights. It’s honestly a disgrace to boxing, and it’s ruining the sport. If you don’t sell tickets, you don’t get paid. If you ain’t entertaining, you don’t get paid. You’re not, 'Oh, because I’m undefeated, I get paid.' Like, no."

Check out Rolly Romero's comments below (39:30):

