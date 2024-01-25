"Wait for me until 2027" - Ex-UFC champ advises Dricus du Plessis to snub Israel Adesanya in favor of a fight with Alex Pereira

Newly crowned middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has already received advice regarding the opponent for his first title defense.

Du Plessis won a split decision against Sean Strickland at UFC 297. Against common consensus, he has been advised by former double champ Henry Cejudo not to fight former champion Israel Adesanya next.

'Triple C' instead suggested that du Plessis should take on light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira. Cejudo reasoned that beating 'Poatan' could earn du Plessis a shot at the light heavyweight title:

"I say you make Israel Adesanya take a hike. I say you make Israel Adesanya maybe fight somebody before he actually fights you and actually take the fight that really matters more for your accolades, and his name is Alex Pereira. Alex Pereira is a really big middleweight... And if you get a victory over a guy like Alex Pereira, you know what that guarantees you? That guarantees you a title shot at 205 pounds."

Cejudo continued:

"If I’m in your position right now, you know what I do to Israel Adesanya, take a hike. Wait for me until 2027, like you said, you wanted to retire. Bring out Alex Pereira. Allow me to beat up the face of the UFC, and it guarantees you Dricus du Plessis another title shot at 205 pounds."

Check out Henry Cejudo's advice to Dricus du Plessis below (2:00):

Khamzat Chimaev wants title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 300

Undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev made his return to the middleweight division with a victory over former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev has now set his sights on the title and stated that he was promised a shot at it by the UFC. In an interview with ESPN MMA, he presented his undefeated record as enough reason for him to challenge for the belt.

He called for a fight against Dricus du Plessis at the upcoming UFC 300 event:

"All these guys have fought each other, and only me is undefeated, undisputed. They promised me, after the Usman fight, I will for sure fight for the title. I won that fight, so I don't know what's going on. I heard Dana White say, 'I don't think Khamzat is next for the title.' That's bulls**t, man. If you promise me something, you have to answer it. In my mind, it should be me. I asked [UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell] to let me fight at UFC 300. We'll see what they say." [h/t ESPN]

Check out his full comments below (4:00):