"Wake up to reality" - Darren Till calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match, fans react

Not many MMA fans would have possibly imagined a showdown between Darren Till and Nate Diaz but in a surprising turn of events, 'The Gorilla' has called out the Stockton native for a boxing match on social media.

Till took to Twitter to issue a callout to Diaz, calling him an 'OG' in combat sports.

"I would like to box one of the OG’s of the fight game Nate Diaz," wrote Darren Till.

Expand Tweet

Till's post did not sit down with many MMA fans as they took to the comments section to poke fun at the former UFC title challenger.

One individual asked Till to be more realistic in regard to his fighting opponents.

"Darren please, wake up to reality..."

Another Twitter user stated that Till would have to settle for Mike Perry as an opponent in a bare-knuckle boxing match.

"All you get is a fight with mike perry in bkfc. Sorry."

Then one person berated 'The Gorilla' for calling out Diaz for a boxing match.

"You used to say you would be a 2 weight champion and the goat of mma, now all you do is beg youtubers and old washed up fighters for boxing matches, who don't even know who you are."

You can see a compilation of some of the tweets poking fun at Darren Till below:

MMA fans react to Darren Till's callout of Nate Diaz

Darren Till vs. Nate Diaz: 'The Gorilla' has called out the Diaz brothers in the past

Darren Till's recent callout of Nate Diaz is not the first time the 30-year-old has challenged one of the Diaz brothers to a fight.

When a fight between Diaz and Till's friend and teammate Khamzat Chimaev was set up last year for UFC 279, Till expressed interest in fighting Nick Diaz on the same card.

Expand Tweet

A boxing match between Diaz and Till is not out of the realm of possibility since both athletes are now out of the UFC.

The Stockton native even made his boxing debut recently as he went up against Jake Paul on August 5. Although Diaz lost the fight, his stock did not take much of a hit in the MMA community.

Till's stardom, on the other hand, has taken a hit with the recent string of losses. So, that might come in the way of him and Diaz sharing a boxing ring in the near future.