“No excuses” - Walt Harris reflects on his UFC Vegas 28 loss to Marcin Tybura

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris has issued a statement in response to his UFC Vegas 28 defeat at the hands of Marcin Tybura. After questions regarding his future in the Ultimate Fighting Championship arose, Walt Harris spoke to his fans through a recent post on Instagram.

“No excuses here… I strayed away from the game plan and it cost me. @eric_xcmma and @chris_conolley mapped it out perfectly it’s my job to follow it and execute. Lesson learned! Thank you to everyone that helped me this camp! Too many to name but y’all know who y’all are! Love y’all! Back in the gym this morning! The work never stops! #KeepPushing #ForwardOnly”

Harris seemed to be in control early on during his bout against Tybura, but the Polish star was able to eventually get the upper hand and secure the finish with less than a minute remaining in the first round.

It marked Tybura’s fifth straight win and second straight finish, while Walt Harris fell to his third loss in a row after defeats to Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

What's next for Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura?

Everyone knows how tough the last 18 months have been for Harris and his family, with the overwhelming hope from the mixed martial arts community that he can get back in the win column soon.

Beyond that, though, the priority should always be for Walt Harris to find inner peace in the midst of such a tragedy.

He’s still highly regarded as a talented heavyweight, and from this point on, it’ll be interesting to see who the UFC matches him up against next.

Tybura, on the other hand, is well within his rights to ask for a step up in opposition after winning five on the bounce - something we don’t always see at the elite heavyweight level.

The division is arguably as good as it has been in a long time, and with both of these individuals still out there giving it their all, we imagine plenty of young stars will be inspired by their respective performances on Saturday night.

