“Doesn’t bother me” - Rodtang's former foe, Walter Goncalves, relishes underdog role against Superlek

Rodtang's former opponent, Walter Goncalves, will be fighting Superlek Kiatmookao in the semi-final round of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix tournament. The fight, which will be on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, will see the Brazilian striker in an underdog role.

Goncalves famously took ONE flyweight world champion Rodtang to the limit in their 2019 title bout. At ONE 157 back in May, Goncalves obliterated his Grand Prix quarterfinals opponent, Josue Cruz, inside one round.

Now that he is to face Superlek — a fighter with over 160 pro bouts — the powerful Brazilian kickboxer finds himself in the underdog role again. Speaking to ONE Championship, he expressed his thoughts on the upcoming bout:

“I understand that [Superlek] is the favorite. After all, he is a Muay Thai world champion and has more experience in ONE Championship. I don’t feel disrespected by that. Being the underdog doesn’t bother me. But, in my opinion, everyone in the Grand Prix is a favorite for the title. Everyone is looking for the [silver belt].”

He also added:

“In the last fight, I think I surprised a lot of people, and I think I can surprise them again. So it’s [best] that they don’t doubt my ability.”

Goncalves raised a lot of eyebrows in his last outing inside the circle, as Mexico's Josue Cruz didn't stand a chance. Let's see if he can pull off the same impressive performance against Superlek come August 26.

Water Goncalves wants another shot at the ONE champ belt

While speaking about his opponent, Superlek Kiatmookao, Walter Goncalves gave a fair and technical assessment. The Brazilian kickboxing wizard said:

“Superlek is a great fighter. He’s a strong guy and very agile. Without a doubt, the best thing about him is his kicks. The weakness is that he doesn’t combine punches with kicks well. And I also think his chin is another weak point that I can exploit, because no one can take my punches when I hit on the chin.”

Rodtang himself is in the tournament and will also be fighting on the same card as his former opponent. Rodtang will face Savvas Michael in the semifinals, and if he and his former opponent win, the two will face each other again.

The Brazilian tactician is not worried about a second dance with Rodtang at the moment, as he is more focused on Superlek. He explained what he is shooting for come August 26:

“I hope to win quickly by knockout. I’m getting ready to be champion and take home the belt. I trained a lot, and that’s why I’m confident. I’ll show what a dangerous guy I am. I’m going to win and show everyone that it’s my turn.”

For more information on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, click here.

