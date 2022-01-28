Wang Shuo would relish dream fight against Demetrious Johnson 

Wang Shuo is dreaming big as he enjoys his second stint in ONE Championship. It's now almost seven years since he first appeared on the Singapore-based promotion's stage.

The 27-year-old turned professional and debuted at ONE: Dynasty of Champions II in June 2015, where he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss.

Wang never lost sight of making his way back to ONE, though, and he returned to the global stage last year to score a highlight-reel knockout win over South Korean Kim Kyu Sung.

Now, the Chinese fighter will make the walk for the third time when he faces off against Japanese star Tatsumitsu ‘The Sweeper’ Wada this Friday, January 28, at ONE: Only The Brave.

Wang is excited about his upcoming appearance and is eyeing up future plans, as well as a dream match. He told ONE:

“First, I want to get in the top-five rankings before the end of this year. And if you ask my biggest dream for this career, I would like a chance to fight with Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. That's my dream."

'Little Whirlwind' agrees that it would be a mammoth task to take out the American superstar. All the same, he'd welcome the opportunity with open arms.

He added:

“For me, if I get a chance to fight against DJ, first of all, I'm going to improve myself a lot to take on that fight. And if I ever do that, I'll try my best to keep this fight striking or standing. That's my plan if I have a chance to do that."

Wang suggests that Wada did a great job against ‘Mighty Mouse’

Wang's upcoming opponent has already tested his skills against the MMA GOAT contender. The pair went to war in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in August 2019.

Johnson got the nod from the judges after three rounds of battle. However, the Chinese star thinks his Japanese rival put up a good fight against the American legend.

“I watched the Wada fight with DJ, and I think that was a classic fight. I think Wada did a fantastic job and he even took on some advantage in the first round and the result of that fight was very close. It wasn't about who was dominating who. So, I think it was a very great fight."

Also Read Article Continues below

Tune into ONE: Only The Brave this Friday to see the action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard