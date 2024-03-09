"Wanna be relevant so bad" - Dillon Danis trolled by fans for calling out Sean O'Malley for allegedly "copying" his shades

Dillon Danis' efforts to accuse Sean O'Malley of copying his style have quickly backfired. An Instagram post from ESPN MMA featured 'Sugar' walking hand-in-hand with his daughter, wearing a pair of sunglasses styled to look like a chrome visor.

The former Bellator fighter popped up in the comment section, where he claimed that O'Malley was copying him, as he once wore a very similar pair of sunglasses.

Fans, however, had no interest in Danis' attempts to draw the limelight toward himself. In the comments section, he wrote:

"Copying my shades"

Danis' comment was flooded with replies from fans who mocked him for one reason or another. One fan accused him of being desperate for relevance:

"When you wanna be relevant so bad you just talk like this bum who took a L from Logan Paul"

More fans replied, lambasting Danis as a bum:

"Be quiet, bum."

Others implored fans not to reply to him, characterizing Danis as an attention-seeker:

"Nobody reply to this guy, he just wants attention. Please"

Meanwhile, another comment took a swipe at the former Bellator fighter's embarrassing loss to Logan Paul in their boxing match, saying:

"Bro your boxing match was one of the worst I have ever seen. What was that?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Dillon Danis' claim about Sean O'Malley

O'Malley's unusual fashion sense has always been a point of interest. However, given the flashy colors of both his clothes and hair, hardly anyone has ever accused him of copying them. Nonetheless, Danis has a well-known history of doing just about anything to draw attention to himself.

Given that he has since retired from combat sports, his willingness to do anything in the name of staying relevant has likely heightened.

UFC 299 is a showcase for Sean O'Malley

UFC 299 is one of the most stacked cards of the year so far. Thus, it has drawn significant attention from the MMA faithful. Naturally, as its headliner, Sean O'Malley is in a uniquely favorable position if he can score an impressive win over Marlon Vera.

A flashy and emphatic knockout on a card that has drawn so many eyes to it can only be beneficial to his star power. However, in the same vein, a loss, especially to someone who has already beaten him, would be disastrous.