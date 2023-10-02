In a recent rant on X (formerly Twitter), Dillon Danis attempted to validate his long absence from combat sports. The Bellator athlete has not been the most active fighter, with 'El Jefe' last competing in MMA back in 2019 at Bellator 222.

It seems the 30-year-old has been getting some heat from fight fans for his long absence from the world of combat. The jiu-jitsu specialist cited injuries as the reason for his hiatus.

To make his point, 'El Jefe' posted a picture of a gruesome NFL injury on his profile, claiming that it pales in comparison to his afflictions. His post read:

"People criticize me for not fighting in years, but look at this injury. It looks bad, doesn't it? He tore fewer ligaments than I did, and I had the heavy surgery twice in the same year."

However, Danis' reasoning has backfired, with fans have flooding his comments section to cast doubt about the validity of the fighter's claims. Check out a few responses below:

User @top_Gmofassair speculated:

"Wants to pulled out again."

In another response, @CryptoLycus wrote:

"What are you trying to say? 💀"

@rj_trading1 wrote:

"Excuses."

@Deep_Surfaces speculated:

"Hmmm, overly explaining his injury history before the big fight? Lmao, yea ok buddy. You gonna lose. Just say that. 😂"

@isawillmakeyou wrote:

"Who cares."

@Panklys commented:

"Yeah didn’t ask."

@onlineblunders opined:

"Man [i]s just out here promoting crypto scams before pulling out. We know how this plays out lmao."

@THFCFergus reminded Dillon Danis:

"But you’ve literally accepted fights then pulled out 😭."

@MMAbets6 wrote:

"The reality of the night of embarrassment is starting to set in, and he’s looking to build excuses ahead of the fight."

@Logan_benson3 claimed:

"Lmao dudes trying to make excuses to pull out.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️"

Image courtesy @dillondanis on X

Conor McGregor gives his prediction for Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul

Although most sportsbooks peg Logan Paul as the favorite for his matchup against Dillon Danis, UFC superstar Conor McGregor believes his former teammate will get the better of the YouTube sensation.

During a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, the former two-division champion said :

"Dillon's going to win, Dillon will win... I know he is doing well, he is doing training, and he's going to go for it."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments on Dillon Danis below (0:24):

Paul vs. Danis is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event will be the co-headliner to KSI vs. Tommy Fury for the Misfits Boxing's The Prime Card.

