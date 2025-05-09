Was Alex Pereira's X account really hacked? Daniel Cormier rubbishes Brazilian's claims and explains why

Daniel Cormier recently rejected Alex Pereira’s explanation that his X account was compromised. Earlier this week, a now-deleted post from Pereira’s official X account made the rounds online, in which he appeared to hint at a possible rift with the UFC and suggested that if things didn’t improve, he might consider retirement.

The former UFC two-division champion’s post triggered intense speculation across social media, with many questioning the true cause of the situation. In response to the growing buzz, ‘Poatan’ took to Instagram to distance himself from the statement, claiming his X account had been hacked and assuring fans that his relationship with the UFC remained positive.

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

However, Pereira's explanation drew skepticism from many in the MMA community, including Cormier. Speaking on a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy alongside Chael Sonnen, 'DC' questioned the validity of the Brazilian star’s claim, pointing out how unlikely it was that someone would go to the trouble of hacking Pereira’s account only to post such a targeted message:

"Pereira is a liar. Pereira did not get hacked. Pereira might have tweeted something, and then somebody called him like, 'Yo, calm down, let's chill.' I don't believe the hacked thing, bro. It was too specific."

The UFC Hall of Famer further suggested that he believes 'Poatan' was offered a short-notice rematch against Magomed Ankalaev to headline UFC 317 during International Fight Week. Pereira felt the timeline was too rushed and became frustrated when the UFC chose to give the title shot to a different contender.

When Daniel Cormier said Alex Pereira may have reached his full potential after UFC 313 loss

Alex Pereira lost his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev by unanimous decision at UFC 313 in March. Had 'Poatan' won, there was widespread speculation that he would move up to heavyweight to chase a third UFC title.

However, during a March episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Pereira's performance against Ankalaev and casted doubt on whether 'Poatan' would have been successful in moving up to another division:

"When we watched Saturday and watched him and Ankalaev fight, it gives me the idea that he has kind of maxed out the weight he can go up. I don't think he is strong enough to deal with anyone bigger... Those heavyweights will walk right through what he was throwing at him [Ankalaev]."

