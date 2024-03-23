Was Amanda Ribas handed a two-year suspension just before her UFC debut? All about the Brazilian's failed drug test in 2017

Amanda Ribas' UFC career got off to a disastrous start. The Brazilian was brought in to bolster the promotion's strawweight division and was initially paired with her countrywoman, Juliana Lima, for a 'The Ultimate Fighter 25' finale showdown. Unfortunately, their matchup never took place.

Ribas was flagged by USADA, then the UFC's drug-testing agency. She was found to have tested positive for ostarine, an androgen receptor that promotes muscle growth. The incident took place in 2017 and led to a two-year suspension, which was later terminated a few months short after further investigation.

USADA determined that the positive test was not due to a deliberate attempt to cheat on Ribas' part. Instead, it was found to have been the result of a contaminated supplement. Ribas, however, would never face Lima. Her promotional debut came against Emily Whitmire.

She was able to put her anti-doping scandal behind her to submit Whitmire in round two. Her next three bouts were all successful outings. They saw the Brazilian defeat grappling sensation Mackenzie Dern and the always-tough Randa Markos by unanimous decision before she faced Paige VanZant.

The pair's bout was Ribas' women's flyweight debut, and it was nothing short of decisive, as she submitted VanZant with an armbar within two minutes of round one. Her win streak turned her into a compelling force in the lower women's divisions, but it remains the final win streak of her career.

Ribas has since found herself on a win-loss run of form, unable to string more than one win together.

Amanda Ribas will face her highest-profile opponent at UFC Vegas 89

UFC Vegas 89 takes place later this evening, and Amanda Ribas has been tasked with taking on two-time UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. It marks the very first time that the Brazilian has been booked to face a titleholder, former or otherwise, and she will certainly aim to make good of the chance.

Namajunas, meanwhile, is hoping to revitalize her career in a new division where she won't be hampered by a weight cut. Her previous attempt ended in a loss to Manon Fiorot, but 'Thug Rose' is nothing if not resilient.