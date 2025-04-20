Was Dana White booed by fans at WrestleMania 41? UFC Hall of Famer clears the air

Dana White attended the recently concluded WrestleMania 41 Night 1 event, where he was reportedly booed by the fans. However, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has taken to X to dispute the narrative, as he too was present at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The moment occurred after White narrated an opening montage for WrestleMania 41 at the start of the event. He was shown on-screen during the live broadcast, twice, and each time seemed to be met with boos, though the UFC CEO played it off well. Sonnen, however, contests that the booing happened at all.

He wrote:

"I was there. This did not happen."

Regardless of what happened, White's appearance at WrestleMania 41 drew a strong reaction from the crowd, whether it consisted of booing, cheering, or a more mixed reception. The UFC CEO is a divisive figure, often regarded as more abrasive than typical corporate executives.

Moreover, he has a controversial past and a complex relationship with the UFC roster. A clip of the reception White drew can be seen below, though it wasn't the first instance of him being shown on-screen.

Check out the WWE crowd's reaction to Dana White:

The WWE has quickly become a hotspot for UFC figures, with UFC events becoming the same for pro-wrestling stars. UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler once cut a blistering promo, calling out Conor McGregor for a fight, during an episode of 'Monday Night Raw.'

Meanwhile, two-time WWE women's world champion Rhea Ripley, who is Australian, was in attendance at UFC 314, where she cheered on her fellow Aussie countryman Alexander Volkanovski in his featherweight title fight with Diego Lopes, which saw 'The Great' emerge victorious via unanimous decision.

Dana White has appeared at WrestleMania before

Dana White was also in attendance for WrestleMania 34, long before the UFC and WWE merged under the corporate banner of TKO. He was there to support the great Ronda Rousey, who was making her pro-wrestling debut in a mixed tag team match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

She was victorious in her match, and White couldn't have been prouder. He went against his previous stance of never signing women to the UFC when he welcomed Rousey into the fold, during which she became one of the promotion's biggest stars and among the greatest WMMA fighters of all time.

