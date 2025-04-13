Rhea Ripley makes shocking appearance outside of WWE

WWE WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and Rhea Ripley is gearing up for her Women’s World title match against the reigning champion, IYO SKY, and 2025 women’s Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair. Mami recently made a special appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion.

The sister company of WWE under TKO Group Holding’s umbrella, UFC, recently hosted its UFC 314 pay-per-view. To promote WrestleMania 41 and support her compatriot Alexander Volkanovski in the main event, Rhea Ripley was seen in the crowd at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The official X/Twitter account of TKO posted a video featuring Rhea Ripley. She expressed that she was there to support the “Aussie boy,” Alexander, and that in seven days, both Australian stars would regain their championships, with Volkanovski at UFC 314 and her capturing the title at WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley talks about her panic attack ahead of WrestleMania 40

Last year, Rhea Ripley seemingly had a panic attack before her title match-up against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

While speaking to the Toronto Sun, the former Judgment Day member broke character and talked about her situation last year ahead of the Show of Shows.

"For me, I still get nervous, dude. I get so nervous. I remember WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. I legit had a panic attack for 2 hours. I was freaking out. I remember it was 30 minutes before the show started; we were match number 1, and I was still in hair and makeup. I didn't have my gear on yet. I was panicking because I don't know what's going on. The gorilla was at least a 10-minute walk away," Ripley said.

She added that WWE Superstars have to follow a lot of instructions and are under a lot of pressure before major events. However, Ripley acknowledged that she was glad to be a part of such an experience.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Ripley becomes a three-time WWE Women’s World Champion or if the company has something else in store for the women’s Triple Threat match.

