"I legit had a panic attack," "I was freaking out" - Rhea Ripley breaks character heading into WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant women in WWE under the new regime. The Eradicator recently broke character and detailed the time she had a panic attack at WrestleMania 40.

Last year, Rhea Ripley entered WrestleMania 40 as the Women's World Champion and successfully left the event with a win over Becky Lynch. However, times have changed, and Mami has changed as a person over the past year in the industry.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, the two-time Women's World Champion broke character and addressed her panic attack moments before her match against The Man.

She explained what went through her mind as she was freaking out moments before one of the biggest matches of her career. Moreover, she described WrestleMania as a terrifying yet fantastic show to be a part of in the company.

"For me, I still get nervous, dude. I get so nervous. I remember WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. I legit had a panic attack for 2 hours. I was freaking out. I remember it was 30 minutes before the show started; we were match number 1, and I was still in hair and makeup. I didn't have my gear on yet. I was panicking because I don't know what's going on. The gorilla was at least a 10-minute walk away," Ripley said.

She further added:

"So many things go into that one moment before you step through the curtain, and they're also nerve-racking because you're legit getting pulled in so many different directions throughout the day, and then you have the biggest match of your career... It's a terrifying show to be a part of but an amazing show to be a part of." [From 04:35 to 05:30]

Update on Rhea Ripley's status heading into WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Earlier this month, Adam Pearce announced a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

During the contract signing segment, SKY dropped Ripley into Belair, which caused some concerns. According to Sean Ross Sapp, The Eradicator is fine and won't miss any time on the road or the match at 'Mania 41.

There were concerns due to the 28-year-old star's past orbital bone injury, but the insider stated Mami's fine and the match would take place at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Toronto Sun and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

