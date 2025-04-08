Positive update on Rhea Ripley's status following WWE RAW - Reports

Rhea Ripley finally punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 on WWE RAW, but something scary transpired in the ring. According to a recent report, there's a positive update on Mami's status after the show.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley finally got added to the Women's World Championship match after a double disqualification on last week's WWE RAW when Mami faced IYO SKY for the title. However, a scary spot occurred in the ring before the segment ended.

During the show, IYO SKY hit Rhea Ripley with a springboard dropkick, and Ripley went headfirst into Bianca Belair. The spot scared many due to Mami's past injury, and they wondered what the state of the title match was heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in his post-show on YouTube, the insider spoke to people backstage, who assured him that Rhea Ripley is good to go for the event. However, the spot did create a scare as Ripley previously fractured her orbital bone in 2024.

It'll be interesting to see which star walks out of WrestleMania with the Women's World Championship.

Ex-WWE star thinks Rhea Ripley will turn heel at WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley lost the opportunity to enter WrestleMania as the Women's World Champion for the second consecutive year when she lost her title to IYO SKY. However, Mami is hellbent on reclaiming what she lost and has inserted herself in a title match between SKY and Bianca Belair.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, (fka Aiden English) believes Rhea Ripley will turn heel at WrestleMania 41 when she fails to win the Women's World Championship from IYO SKY. Moreover, he believes she has showcased signs of a turn for a while.

"If anything, I see Rhea Ripley big heel turn at WrestleMania 41. It's kind of what my gut says," English said. (From 16:22 to 16:29)

It remains to be seen how things turn out for the three competitors at WrestleMania.

