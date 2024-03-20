Was Rose Namajunas' fiance ever arrested? Learn more about Pat Barry bouncing back from legal troubles and addiction issues

Rose Namajunas and her fiancé, Pat Barry, have shared a more than decade-long relationship. However, the exact beginnings of their togetherness remain a topic of debate, with some suggesting that Barry first encountered Namajunas when she was still in her teenage years.

As narrated by him on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Barry's encounter with the law took an unforeseen turn during a seemingly innocuous pizza outing in July 2016. Following a sparring session with Brock Lesnar in Alexandria, Minnesota, ahead of the former heavyweight champion's bout against Mark Hunt at UFC 200, 'HD' sought some post-workout nourishment. However, amidst the locals' curious glances, he found himself in a tense situation. In an attempt to ease the tension, Barry began buying shots, leading to a collective state of inebriation.

As the evening progressed, Namajunas' partner found himself at the center of a dispute when a local attempted to claim a portion of his pizza. Feeling protective of his meal, the 44-year-old American engaged in a heated altercation, prompting him to contemplate leaving.

Unfortunately, his decision to drive away proved ill-fated, as he was promptly pulled over by the police, who had been alerted to the situation. Faced with questions about his sobriety, Barry found himself in a predicament that ultimately led to his arrest.

The following day, 'HD' was released from jail after Lesnar instructed him to return home, allowing Barry to reflect on his well-being and reassess his priorities.

For too long, Barry had strayed from his fighting career, becoming entangled with whiskey and prescription painkillers. What initially began as a casual indulgence spiraled into a full-blown addiction, with one pill and a drink gradually morphing into a consuming habit.

How did Rose Namajunas' fight with Karolina Kowalkiewicz aid Pat Barry in overcoming addiction?

Pat Barry's battle-scarred fighting career failed to deter his substance abuse, but it was a personal ultimatum that spurred his reconsideration. As Rose Namajunas geared up for her UFC 201 showdown against Karolina Kowalkiewicz and expressed her need to move forward without him, at least temporarily, Barry found himself facing a stark reality check.

Witnessing her fiancé's fight on television, which concluded with a split decision loss, 'HD' was crushed. Every minor error and flaw during the bout seemed like something he could have corrected if he hadn't been indulging in drinking alcohol. The moment served as the catalyst for him to renounce his addictions. Although it was a gradual process, 'Thug' eventually pardoned him, and they have both since progressed forward.