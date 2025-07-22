WATCH: 18-year-old Adrian Lee shows his chops in stunning pro debut at ONE 167

Adrian Lee announced his arrival in spectacular fashion during his professional MMA debut at ONE 167, delivering a masterclass in ground dominance that left no doubt about his championship potential.The 18-year-old Singaporean-American sensation wasted no time asserting himself against gritty Australian-based Italian Antonio Mammarella, showcasing the complete skill set that has made the Lee family synonymous with elite competition.ONE Championship recently shared footage of Lee's stunning debut performance on its official Instagram account (@onechampionship), giving fans a glimpse of the future star's cage prowess.Watch Adrian Lee's impressive professional bow here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrom the opening bell, 'The Phenom' displayed the aggressive mentality that runs in his bloodline, immediately closing distance and unleashing crisp combinations before seamlessly transitioning to his grappling arsenal.The youngest member of the legendary Lee fighting dynasty nearly ended the contest in the first round, dragging Mammarella to the canvas and threatening with a modified kimura that had his opponent in serious danger as the buzzer sounded.Adrian Lee's relentless pressure continued into the second frame, where his superior grappling skills proved decisive against the determined Italian.The Prodigy Training Center representative methodically worked his way to Mammarella's back before locking in a picture-perfect rear-naked choke that forced the tap at 1:56 of round two.His dominant victory not only earned him a statement win but also secured a US$50,000 performance bonus, announcing his arrival as a serious threat in the lightweight division.Adrian Lee gears up for his toughest test yet at ONE Fight Night 35Since his scintillating debut at ONE 167 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena, Adrian Lee has made it a perfect three wins from as many outings in the promotion.He submitted Nico Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver in September last year, and continued his positive momentum earlier this year against Japan's Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.Now Lee prepares for his biggest test yet against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.The bout will mark Ruotolo's debut in the all-encompassing discipline.The complete ONE Fight Night 35 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post