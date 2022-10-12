Watch: "Addicted" Luke Rockhold back to training as he punches mitts at the RVCA gym

Luke Rockhold may have retired from the UFC, but that doesn't mean he's done with mixed martial arts altogether.

The former UFC middleweight champion posted a video of himself training at the RVCA gym. This is the first time he has given fans a glimpse of his training since losing to Paulo Costa in August. Rockhold's post came with the caption:

"Back on the crack with the boys. Can’t lie, I’m still addicted!"

Rockhold made his comeback from a three-year hiatus against Costa in the co-main event of UFC 278. And although the decision didn't go his way, Rockhold showed that he's got more left in the tank by staying competitive against a highly-ranked contender.

It's still unclear whether Rockhold has reconsidered his position on retirement. However, history tells us that it's fairly common for MMA fighters to have a change of heart when it comes to leaving the sport.

Luke Rockhold says he'll return to the UFC if...

Luke Rockhold made it clear that losing to Paulo Costa confirmed his fears that he's past his athletic prime. In his own words, "I'm f***ing old."

Luke Rockhold was full of emotions as he announced his retirement after #UFC278

However, the former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion outlined a scenario that might compel him to make another comeback. During an interview with Submission Radio, Rockhold revealed that he might consider returning if Alex Pereira beats Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 281.

"If I get inspired, if someone inspires me to get back in it…you never know. [Maybe] that Brazilian dude winning the title. Alex Pereira. I mean, there’s tons of opportunity. I’m not looking to get out of shape in any way, shape, or form. I really still enjoy the training aspect."

Check out Luke Rockhold's interview below:

For context, many believe that Pereira is in a unique spot in that he's poised to defeat Adesanya due to their stylistic similarities. On the flipside, critics are also of the opinion that the Brazilian could run into some unfavorable matchups against grapplers.

Adesanya and Pereira will meet in the main event of UFC 281 in November. The championship bout will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

