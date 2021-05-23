Watch: Adorable footage of Robert Whittaker 'hitting' his children with rapid knees

Apart from being one of the most skilled fighters in the UFC, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is also a doting dad to four children. It is a well-known fact that Whittaker loves spending time with his kids whenever he gets the opportunity.

Robert Whittaker took to Twitter to post an adorable video clip showing him playfully 'hitting' his sons with rapid knees before pushing them onto the floor. It seemed like the little guys were trying to pull a double-team offense on their dad, but Whittaker just proved to be too strong for them. The children seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the activity.

Check out the footage below:

In an interview with The Father Hood, Robert Whittaker spoke about how being a fighter has helped him as a father. He said that there is no better feeling than coming home after a tough day and watching his children smile.

"Being a fighter has definitely helped me as a man and as a father. I’ve had to do a lot of soul-searching on my journey to become a martial artist. There is nothing more exposing and humbling than getting your ar*e handed to you. A lot of fighters get very swept up in the limelight and they start to change who they are. Whereas I know who I am and I know what counts. There’s nothing better then coming home after a hard day and seeing my kids’ little smiles."

Robert Whittaker also explained how his kids always help him stay grounded:

“The biggest thing that having kids has taught me as a fighter is that you’re really nothing special. When I came home with the world-champ belt my son just looked at me and dragged me to his LEGO set. He didn’t care about the belt, he didn’t care about the fight, he just wanted me to play LEGO. That’s humbling in a sense that it makes you realise there are lots of people out that don’t like watching fights, and they don’t care either – you’re a nobody to them. It makes you wake up a bit."

Robert Whittaker awaits the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

'The Reaper' Robert Whittaker is set to challenge for the middleweight title against the winner of the main event at UFC 263. He was initially set to fight Adesanya before Vettori but wasn't available for the June date the promotion had scheduled for the fight. So Whittaker now has to wait until someone emerges victorious at UFC 263 to find out who he's facing for the title.

Ready for #UFC263 next month?



🏆 Adesanya vs Vettori

🏆 Figueiredo vs Moreno

💥 Edwards vs Diaz pic.twitter.com/kzhuySop55 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 17, 2021