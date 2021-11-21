Watch: Adrian Yanez's swollen cauliflower ear after barnburner against Davey Grant at UFC Fight Night

Adrian Yanez suffered a swollen cauliflower ear during his bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate. The 27-year-old himself was shocked at the condition of his ear as the results were being announced.

During the post-fight interview, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier also took notice of the 27-year-old's ear and asked him to get it drained later.

Adrian Yanez and Davey Grant delivered a barnburner of a fight at UFC Fight Night 198. This was the first time the Texas native went the full distance in the UFC but ended up scoring the victory via a split decision against Grant. The three judges scored the bantamweight scrap 27-30, 29-28, and 29-28 in favor of the 27-year-old.

Adrian Yanez is on an eight-fight win streak

With a solid victory at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate, Adrian Yanez extended his MMA winning streak to eight. The 27-year-old has an overall MMA record of 15-3.

Yanez is currently undefeated in his run in the UFC. The bantamweight prospect made his debut in the multi-billion dollar promotion at Dana White's Contender Series 28 in August 2020.

It only took Yanez 39 seconds to put his opponent Brady Huang away via knockout and win his first fight in the UFC.

He then went on to fight Victor Rodriguez in October 2020. Yanez scored another first-round victory as he finished Rodriguez with a head kick in under three minutes of the fight.

The 27-year-old's next victim was Gustavo Lopez. The two fought in March 2021, and the Texas native walked away with a knockout victory in the third round of the fight.

For his fourth fight in the UFC, Yanez was matched up against another exciting bantamweight prospect in Randy Costa.

The two put on an exciting contest for MMA fans, and Yanez got his hand raised via a second-round knockout.

Another remarkable thing about Yanez's run in the UFC is that the 27-year-old has taken home the Performance of the Night bonus home three out of the five times he has competed in the octagon.

