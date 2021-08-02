Watch: Al Foran's best impressions of fighters including Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Having established himself as one of the best impressionists, Al Foran is a treasure trove of comedic relief. The artist has certainly managed to get viewers chuckling at his hilarious skits.

As Foran gets set to take on Conor McGregor in a wheelchair boxing bout, let's take a look at some of his best impressions from the world of combat sports:

Al Foran's impression of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Two of the biggest names on the combat sports circuit, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, are truly a class apart.

Al Foran brought their rivalry to fans' screens with a skit that saw him act out their pre-fight media obligations. In addition to nailing their voices, Al Foran breathed new life into their rivalry with his refreshing comedic take.

Check out Foran's impression of the Irishman and 'The Eagle' below:

Al Foran's impression of Tyson Fury

Ahead of his rematch against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury was thoroughly entertained by Al Foran.

Whipping out his very best impression of the heavyweight kingpin himself, Al Foran left 'The Gypsy King' with a wide smile on his face.

Check out Foran's impression of the two-time world heavyweight champion below:

Al Foran's impression of Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is perhaps one of the most revered entities in the combat sports community.

After Tyson shocked the world with his success in the squared circle, he found his way to the entertainment business, birthing one of the most popular podcasts, 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson'.

Foran has frequently taken to social media in a bid to share his impressions of the former pugilist.

Check out Foran's impression of the boxing legend below:

Al Foran vs. Conor McGregor

Looking to butt heads with Conor McGregor, Al Foran has seemingly made it into the fight business. The former two-division UFC champion agreed to fight the man who took the internet by storm after he shared videos of himself impersonating celebrities and sportspeople for a charitable cause.

The proceeds of their fight will be donated to the Irish Wheelchair Association to ensure relief for those who benefit from the charity.

The event will mark the first time Conor McGregor has fought in a non-main event fight since 2014. The event is scheduled to take place on September 11 at the Clayton Hotel in Galway, Ireland.

Do you think the comedian Al Foran will be able to hold his own against the former double champ of the UFC? Sound off in the comments!

