WATCH: Alex Pereira resumes training after being forced out of action due to broken toes suffered at UFC 300

Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight title for the first time when he defeated Jamahal Hill via first-round knockout in the main event of UFC 300. Leading up to the bout, 'Poatan shared that he was looking to make a quick turnaround and compete at UFC 301 in Brazil. However, he suffered two broken toes that prevented him from competing in his home country.

The light heavyweight champion returned to training this week after spending the past 30 days sidelined with the injury. The X account Championship Rounds shared footage of his training session, courtesy of his Instagram.

Check out Championship Rounds post featuring 'Poatan's' return to the gym below:

Pereira appeared to be working on his wrestling and grappling during the training session. While he has quickly grown to become one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts, he has almost exclusively faced strikers since joining the UFC in 2021.

hat could change soon, however, as Magomed Ankalaev appears to be closing in on a title opportunity. While the No.2-ranked light heavyweight does not have any submission victories, his background is in combat sambo.

Jiri Prochazka could be the next challenger for Alex Pereira's title

While many expected Magomed Ankalaev to receive the next light heavyweight title opportunity, that may not be the case. Alex Pereira recently claimed that Jiri Prochazka, whom he defeated via second-round TKO to capture the vacant title at UFC 295 last year, should be the next challenger to his title.

Brazilian MMA reporter Luis Coutinho shared his comments on the matter, tweeting in Portuguese:

"Alex Poatan has just said that for now he has given up on the idea of moving up to the heavyweight division of #UFC . The Brazilian raised the hypothesis, but as it didn't move forward, he will keep his focus on light heavyweight. According to him, Jiri Prochazka should be his next rival."

Check out Luis Coutinho's tweet on Alex Pereira's plans below:

While Ankalaev called for a title opportunity at UFC 308, which is set for Abu Dhabi in October, Pereira revealed that he would rather fight at Madison Square Garden in November.