  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • [Watch] Alex Pereira seemingly trolls ex-girlfriend with funny skit as she is black listed from Karate Combat event

[Watch] Alex Pereira seemingly trolls ex-girlfriend with funny skit as she is black listed from Karate Combat event

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 21, 2025 02:28 GMT
Alex Pereira&rsquo;s ex allegedly gets escorted out of Karate Combat event [Images courtesy: Getty and @merlecb_ on Instagram]
Alex Pereira’s ex allegedly gets escorted out of Karate Combat event [Images courtesy: Getty and @merlecb_ on Instagram]

Karate Combat 56 stirred online drama when Merle Christine, ex-girlfriend of former UFC lightweight champion Alex Pereira, revealed she had been blacklisted as a visitor at the event. Pereira was in attendance, cornering his sister Aline’s title fight.

Ad

Aline defeated Fani Peloumpi to capture the Karate Combat women’s flyweight championship. Pereira later posted a mocking Instagram reel where event security jokingly tried to remove him.

Several fans drew the connection between Pereira's timing of the post and Christine being allegedly kicked out. They believe it was a potential jab at his ex’s claim about being blacklisted

Check out the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several users on X posted a recording of Christine's Instagram story since she has kept her account private. The post reportedly read:

"How obsessed are you to black list someone just because she’s at the same event like you? And how unprofessional is KARATE COMBAT to black list a woman who is just watching the fight of her friend."
Ad

Check out the X post below:

Ad

The drama stems from the pair’s messy split after Pereira claimed Christine was married during their relationship, which she denied. Tension escalated when Christine publicly celebrated Pereira’s UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, calling it "karma."

MMA world reacts to Alex Pereira’s ex being allegedly escorted out of Karate Combat event

The MMA community was buzzing after online reports suggested that Alex Pereira’s ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, was escorted out and blacklisted from the recent Karate Combat event.

Ad

Fans flooded social media with comments mocking her alleged attempt to appear at the show where Pereira cornered his sister Aline. Karate Combat CEO, Asim Zaidi, even collaborated with Full Send MMA on an Instagram post for the same, seemingly confirming what went down.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Brad Tate, a popular UFC cutman, commented on the post, writing:

"The devil is not welcome here."

Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson wrote:

"This is so futuristic."

Other fans wrote:

"If this is true, that is straight-up psychotic behavior. She apparently already lied and cheated on him, and now she is trying to ruin his day again in person? What is wrong with people?"
Ad
"Very professional on the company’s part. They are putting on an event, and this woman knows what she was doing. She's just pissed they acted accordingly."

Check out the reactions below:

MMA world reacts to Alex Pereira&rsquo;s ex being allegedly escorted out of Karate Combat event. [Screenshots courtesy: @fullsend_mma on Instagram]
MMA world reacts to Alex Pereira’s ex being allegedly escorted out of Karate Combat event. [Screenshots courtesy: @fullsend_mma on Instagram]
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications