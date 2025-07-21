[Watch] Alex Pereira seemingly trolls ex-girlfriend with funny skit as she is black listed from Karate Combat event

Karate Combat 56 stirred online drama when Merle Christine, ex-girlfriend of former UFC lightweight champion Alex Pereira, revealed she had been blacklisted as a visitor at the event. Pereira was in attendance, cornering his sister Aline’s title fight.Aline defeated Fani Peloumpi to capture the Karate Combat women’s flyweight championship. Pereira later posted a mocking Instagram reel where event security jokingly tried to remove him.Several fans drew the connection between Pereira's timing of the post and Christine being allegedly kicked out. They believe it was a potential jab at his ex’s claim about being blacklistedCheck out the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral users on X posted a recording of Christine's Instagram story since she has kept her account private. The post reportedly read:&quot;How obsessed are you to black list someone just because she’s at the same event like you? And how unprofessional is KARATE COMBAT to black list a woman who is just watching the fight of her friend.&quot;Check out the X post below:The drama stems from the pair’s messy split after Pereira claimed Christine was married during their relationship, which she denied. Tension escalated when Christine publicly celebrated Pereira’s UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, calling it &quot;karma.&quot;MMA world reacts to Alex Pereira’s ex being allegedly escorted out of Karate Combat eventThe MMA community was buzzing after online reports suggested that Alex Pereira’s ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, was escorted out and blacklisted from the recent Karate Combat event.Fans flooded social media with comments mocking her alleged attempt to appear at the show where Pereira cornered his sister Aline. Karate Combat CEO, Asim Zaidi, even collaborated with Full Send MMA on an Instagram post for the same, seemingly confirming what went down.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrad Tate, a popular UFC cutman, commented on the post, writing:&quot;The devil is not welcome here.&quot;Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson wrote:&quot;This is so futuristic.&quot;Other fans wrote:&quot;If this is true, that is straight-up psychotic behavior. She apparently already lied and cheated on him, and now she is trying to ruin his day again in person? What is wrong with people?&quot;&quot;Very professional on the company’s part. They are putting on an event, and this woman knows what she was doing. She's just pissed they acted accordingly.&quot;Check out the reactions below:MMA world reacts to Alex Pereira’s ex being allegedly escorted out of Karate Combat event. [Screenshots courtesy: @fullsend_mma on Instagram]