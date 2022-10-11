Watch: Alexander Volkanovski entered a wrestling-heavy camp a month before UFC 280 to train as a backup fighter for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he's officially the backup/replacement fighter for the upcoming UFC lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. BJJ savant and former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira is set to face wrestling wizard Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski addressed the hand injury he's been dealing with. 'The Great' suggested that he'll be cleared in time to fight at UFC 280 and that he returned to training about a month before the upcoming event.

Furthermore, Volkanovski's wrestling coach Frank Hickman insinuated that the reigning UFC featherweight champion has partaken in a wrestling-heavy fight camp. Hickman said:

"A lot of takedown defense, a lot of wall stuff, a lot of getting off the bottom, and also a lot of just -- If we get taken down; managing it, controlling it, and getting back to our feet, making the other guy work as well, burning his arms out, and just covering the positions we'll probably find ourselves in."

Hickman indicated that 'Volk' is being prepared for all positions in the fight, irrespective of whether he faces Oliveira or Makhachev. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski's head coach Joe Lopez explained that having just a four-week camp and training for different stylistic matchups simultaneously isn't his ideal way of fight preparation.

Lopez noted, however, that Volkanovski chose to serve as the backup fighter. Additionally, he added that they're going all out to ensure 'Volk' emerges victorious if he's called upon to fight at UFC 280.

Watch Volkanovski's wrestling-heavy training camp footage and his coaches' statements in the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski on UFC 280 backup role and potential lightweight title shot

In the aforementioned video, Volkanovski alluded to the fact that if neither Oliveira nor Makhachev withdraws, then he'll miss out on a potential lightweight title shot. Nevertheless, Volkanovski believes that his backup role at UFC 280 will set him up to face the Oliveira-Makhachev winner for the belt.

Alexander Volkanovski relentlessly campaigned for the backup role at UFC 280. On that note, the UFC featherweight kingpin reiterated that he'll surely earn the coveted double-champ status by capturing the UFC lightweight title. The Australian MMA stalwart stated:

"Yeah, we're locked in as a backup fighter. I've been calling for it. I said I wanted it. I just had to make sure that the hand was all good. So, we're all good. We're locked in. We've got the clearance to fight. The UFC's on board. Everyone's on board. So, I'll be at UFC 280 to make weight, and yeah, looking forward to it."

