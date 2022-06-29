Watch: Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya give hilarious answer to what makes City Kickboxing fighters special

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski revealed what makes the City Kickboxing Academy special. They shared how so many top-tier fighters have come out of the gym lately.

'The Last Stylebender' and 'The Great' both train at the City Kickboxing Academy in Auckland, New Zealand. The two champions sat down for a truth and dare game in a program by Kayo Sport. They were asked what's in his gym's water that produces so many world class fighters.

Volkanovski came up with a hilarious response:

"Eugene likes to urinate."

The featherweight king was referring to his coach Eugene Bareman, who is the head trainer of the City Kickboxing Academy.

Adesanya doubled down on his teammate's response as he refused to let go of the opportunity to poke fun at his coach. Here's what the UFC middleweight champion added:

"I wouldn't put it past him."

Watch Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski talk about the City Kickboxing Academy:

Both Adesanya and Volkanovski are two of the most dominant champions in the UFC at the moment. Apart from the duo, the likes of Dan Hooker, Carlos Ulberg, and more also train at the gym.

Along with the presence of world-class fighters, the synergy between the fighters from the gym is somewhat spectacular. They often live at the gym to help their training partners prepare for upcoming contests. Chael Sonnen recently called the City Kickboxing Academy the 'Truest Team' in the sport of MMA.

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski defend their titles this weekend at UFC 276

Both Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski will put their respective championships on the line this weekend at the UFC 276 pay-per-view.

'The Last Stylebender' is set to take on Jared Cannonier in the main event of the card. He will look to defend his title for the fifth time against 'The Killa Gorilla'. Cannonier, meanwhile, will get his first title shot at the age of 38.

Volkanovski will be in the co-main event spot of the card. He will take on Max Holloway for the third time in his career with the UFC featherweight title on the line. The Australian is currently 2-0 up against the Hawaiian. With yet another win against 'Blessed', 'The Great' will solidify his status as the greatest featherweight fighter of all time.

