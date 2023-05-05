WATCH: Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo exchange heated words and almost get into a scuffle during faceoff at UFC 289 ceremonial weigh-ins

The highly anticipated UFC 288 is set to feature a thrilling bantamweight championship bout between former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and the current reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. The two elite fighters intensified their rivalry with their fiery and intense exchanges during the ceremonial weigh-ins.

During their faceoff, Sterling and Cejudo engaged in a heated verbal altercation that almost turned into a physical scuffle. The intense tension between the two top-ranked bantamweights has only added to the already high stakes and excitement surrounding this eagerly-awaited bout.

The deep-seated animosity between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo has been brewing for quite some time, adding a sense of anticipation to the upcoming UFC 288 main event. The buildup to the battle has been a dizzying experience for both competitors, with drama ranging from questioning each other's grappling skills to engaging in a respectful face-off.

Nevertheless, the simmering feud between these top-notch bantamweights reached a fever pitch during the UFC 288 press conference, where their fiery exchanges stole the show. The situation took a particularly contentious turn when the discussion devolved into a heated debate about race and the fighters' respective countries of origin, creating an additional layer of tension to an already high-stakes matchup.

MMA Mania @mmamania “You’re not even Mexican…

You’re not even Jamaican”

“You’re not even Mexican…You’re not even Jamaican”https://t.co/Unxju8oPVN

UFC 288: Betting odds for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

The upcoming bantamweight match between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling has generated significant interest among fans and bettors, with the latter paying close attention to the odds. BestFightingOdds' latest odds favor Sterling with a -105 ratio, indicating that bettors who place a $105 bet on the current champion could potentially earn $100 if he wins.

Meanwhile, Cejudo is the underdog with +100 odds, meaning that those who bet $100 on the former two-division champ could potentially earn $100 if he causes an upset victory against Sterling.

However, Caesars Sportsbook MMA offers different odds, with Cejudo being the favorite at -115 odds, suggesting that bettors who risk $115 on 'Triple C' could potentially win $100. On the other hand, Sterling has -105 odds, which implies that bettors who risk $105 on 'Funkmaster' could potentially win $100.

Regardless of the odds, the match promises to be an intense battle between two highly skilled fighters, with Henry Cejudo eager to reclaim his throne and Aljamain Sterling looking to cement his position as a dominant champion.

