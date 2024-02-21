WATCH: All the heart-pounding highlights from an electric ONE Fight Night 19 card in Bangkok

ONE Championship’s return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, February 16 delivered another night of non-stop action.

Returning to the same arena where he won the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, two-sport world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty put his gold on the line against Brazilian knockout artist Felipe Lobo in an early Fight of the Year contender. The bout was a brutal back-and-forth war that saw both fighters nearly finish one another.

But in the end, it was ‘The General’ who would come out on top, scoring a sensational third-round knockout to retain his crown.

Days removed from the historic evening, ONE is looking back at all of the excitement that ONE Fight Night 19 delivered via its official YouTube channel.

“Relive all the best moments from a thrilling night of action at ONE Fight Night 19, headlined by the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title showdown between reigning World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and Brazilian sensation Felipe Lobo!”

Newcomer Martyna Kierczynska steals the show at ONE Fight Night 19

In the co-main event of the evening, Thai icon Saemapetch Fairtex earned some redemption with a fantastic first-round TKO of Mohamed Younes Rabah. Elsewhere, Filipino fan favorite Lito Adiwang made it three wins in a row with a unanimous decision victory over three-sport superstar Danial Williams, and Dubuque, Iowa native Luke Lessei landed a big win over Eddie Abasolo in his sophomore appearance with the promotion.

But perhaps the biggest shock of the evening came when newcomer Martyna Kierczynska finished Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in the second round — immediately establishing herself as a potential contender in the women’s strawweight division.

What was your favorite moment from ONE Fight Night 19?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.