“It didn’t affect me” – Saemapetch says experience helped him overcome Mohamed Younes Rabah’s mind games

Saemapetch Fairtex relied on all of his experience at ONE Fight Night 19 to ensure that he stayed focused on the task at hand.

The young and aggressive Mohamed Younes Rabah was looking to take his place in the division during their rematch following a controversial fight back at ONE Fight Night 17.

The division’s new blood attempted to get in the head of his opponent, having already beaten him the first time around where his win was marked by a weight miss and illegal knee strike.

Unfortunately for Rabah, it appeared to have no effect on the 29-year-old contender, who made quick work of his opponent in the rematch.

Saemapetch told Sportskeeda MMA in a post-fight interview that his years competing at the top meant that nothing his opponent did to try and defeat him mentally had any effect:

“Well, I think all he was trying to do was to scare me and try to intimidate me but it didn't affect me. Because I think I’ve had more experience than him.”

Watch the full interview below:

Saemapetch made a definitive statement at ONE Fight Night 19

It was important for Saemapetch to deliver a convincing statement with his performance at ONE Fight Night 19 to undo the controversy from December.

He made sure that no one could possibly doubt what really went down when he stopped Rabah in just over 90 seconds to put this chapter to bed.

With no attention paid to his opponent’s words or mind games, the performance itself looked like routine domination for the experienced contender, who showed no emotion in his calculated and cold display.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.