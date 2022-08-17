Watch: Amir Naseri takes body punches to prepare for Jonathan Haggerty

Amir Naseri has impressed fans with his abs of steel. The Iranian-Malaysian striker is taking a beating while training at Tiger Muay Thai as he gets ready for his showdown with Jonathan Haggerty on August 26.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip of the Muay Thai striker hanging from some bars whilst taking punch combinations to his midsection.

"Amir Naseri is prepped and READY 🔥 for his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout with Jonathan Haggerty at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26! 🥊 "

The Iranian-Malaysian striker is best known for having once fought Muay Thai great Saenchai and is a former Omnoi Stadium Champion. Naseri is getting ready to face the biggest test of his career as he will meet 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

Naseri recently explained that he did not hesitate at the opportunity to face the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. Speaking to ONE, he said:

“When they offered me this fight, I took it right away, really. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating Haggerty. I didn’t second guess it for a second. I took it right away. That was the mentality when I first got the offer to fight against Haggerty.”

Muay Thai Chai @muaythaichai from Tiger Muay Thai became the 2nd Non-Thai to win the Siam Omnoi title. Defending champion Petchmahachon Jitmuangnon was knocked down twice in the fight. Naseri won by decision. On July 27th 2019, Amir Naserifrom Tiger Muay Thai became the 2nd Non-Thai to win the Siam Omnoi title. Defending champion Petchmahachon Jitmuangnon was knocked down twice in the fight. Naseri won by decision. On July 27th 2019, Amir Naseri 🇮🇷 from Tiger Muay Thai became the 2nd Non-Thai to win the Siam Omnoi title. Defending champion Petchmahachon Jitmuangnon was knocked down twice in the fight. Naseri won by decision. https://t.co/WDKQH6Tucz

Amir Naseri is not impressed with Jonathan Haggerty

The former Omnoi Stadium Champion says that with how much experience he has, Haggerty will bring nothing new to the table and there is nothing special about him. While speaking to ONE, Naseri explained:

“I feel like I’ve fought smart and technically sound fighters throughout my career, so I view Haggerty as someone similar. I’ve also defeated most of those fighters, so I see this ending the same. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating Haggerty. There’s nothing special about him.”

Naseri will have a huge opportunity to prove himself to the Muay Thai world when he faces 'The General' on August 26. He will be looking to bounce back from a loss in his debut.

This will be Naseri's second bout in ONE Championship and he will have a chance to impress fans when he competes at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



Savvas Michael & Amir Naseri leave it all in the ring.



@ONEChampionship | #ONE157 What a WAR!Savvas Michael & Amir Naseri leave it all in the ring. What a WAR!Savvas Michael & Amir Naseri leave it all in the ring. @ONEChampionship | #ONE157 https://t.co/qWkOrQrfBP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard