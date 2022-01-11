Watch: Anderson Silva spars 2-on-1 and makes it look easy

More than a year removed from his last UFC fight, Anderson Silva is still capable of putting his masterful striking on display.

The former longtime UFC middleweight champ was recently seen dominating a 2-on-1 sparring session. In a video uploaded by Silva's son Kalyl on social media, 'The Spider' appeared to be passing down his knowledge to the future generation of fighters in his family. The Instagram post came with the caption:

The 46-year-old last saw action in the octagon against Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night 181 on October 31, 2020. After a string of losses, the UFC announced the following month that they had released the Brazilian from his UFC contract.

Meanwhile, Kalyl lived up to his father's reputation by making short work of his opponent in his amateur kickboxing debut last year. The 22-year-old only threw a single strike – a jumping roundhouse to the head – to put away his opponent at the 00:12 mark of the very first round.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Anderson Silva's son @officialkalyl made his Kickboxing debut earlier today and won within seconds of the fight starting 🕷️ Anderson Silva's son @officialkalyl made his Kickboxing debut earlier today and won within seconds of the fight starting 🕷️ https://t.co/Zz9uPqyk9U

His older brother and Silva's firstborn, Gabriel, is also in on the family business. He reportedly went undefeated as an amateur and has three professional kickboxing bouts under his belt.

Anderson Silva opened as the favorite to be Jake Paul's next opponent

Silva had a career resurgence over the past year. 'The Spider' made a triumphant debut in professional boxing when he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Silva followed up his awe-inspiring comeback by knocking out fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz in a boxing match last September.

Now 2-0 since his comeback to combat sport, Silva has been listed by gambling site BetOnline.ag as the early betting frontrunner to become Jake Paul's next opponent. The former UFC middleweight champion opened as the slight favorite over some of Paul's rivals including Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz.

More: Who will Jake Paul fight next?Anderson Silva +300Tommy Fury +350Nate Diaz +700Conor McGregor +750Jorge Masvidal +750More: betonline.ag/sportsbook/fut… Who will Jake Paul fight next?Anderson Silva +300Tommy Fury +350Nate Diaz +700Conor McGregor +750Jorge Masvidal +750More: betonline.ag/sportsbook/fut… https://t.co/P3qyDRaWVg

However, it appears unlikely that Paul will take on Silva. 'The Problem Child' has been vocal about wanting to fight the likes of Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor, but has never mentioned Silva as a potential foe.

