WATCH: Angela Lee’s tenacious transition from Twister to Anaconda Choke finish of Istela Nunes

When it comes to former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee's Brazilian jiu-jitsu game, her style is the perfect storm of relentless pressure and slick technique. The MMA marvel has a full spectrum of deadly submissions, including the rare Twister, in her arsenal.

Lee successfully pulled off the Twister back in 2015 against Natalie Gonzales Hills. She then attempted it again in her fight with Istela Nunes two years later.

Here's a video of the Twister against Nunes:

For the untrained, the Twister was originally popularized by jiu-jitsu master Eddie Bravo as a modification of the amateur wrestling pin called the Guillotine.

Though in freestyle wrestling, the Twister is used to pin people on the mat, in jiu-jitsu and MMA it's used as an excruciating submission. Despite not finishing Nunes with the Twister, Angela Lee eventually submitted her opponent with an Anaconda Choke.

This is the full range of Angela Lee's submission game. If she doesn't get you with the first attempt, she'll attempt another. Eventually, you'll sink in the deep waters that she'll pull you in.

Angela Lee relinquished her belt at ONE Fight Night 14

It seems we won't see Angele Lee attempt the Twister in pro-MMA anymore as 'Unstoppable' finally hung up her gloves recently. At ONE Fight Night 14 last September, ONE Championship’s first-ever women's atomweight MMA world champion shockingly announced her abrupt retirement from the sport.

The surprising announcement was made before the evening's main event between eventual winner Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo, which was changed into an undisputed world title bout after being originally set for the division's interim belt.

Angela Lee's choice to abruptly retire came on the heels of the tragic passing of her sister and fellow ONE fighter, Victoria Lee, a year prior. The teary-eyed and emotional world champion walked down the ramp towards the Circle with her belt hoisted on her shoulder. Once she entered the cage, Lee announced her retirement and left the world title belt in the middle of the Circle.