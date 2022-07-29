Relive intense finishes from Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan’s first two fights

World champions Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan have created one of the best rivalries in ONE Championship history. They have challenged each other for their ONE world titles through different weight classes across two fights.

The two esteemed world champions have an impressive eleven defenses between them, 'Unstoppable' Lee at atomweight and 'The Panda' Xiong at strawweight. The two even have similar stories about starting martial arts at a young age and being encouraged by their parents.

The world champions have faced each other twice, with the series tied at one win a piece. Each fighter's win has showcased their best strengths in the circle. China's Xiong won via TKO, and Lee emerged victorious by way of submission.

ONE Championship has compiled both of these 2019 championship fights into a video for fans to enjoy. The caption reads:

'The Most HEATED RIVALRY In Women’s MMA 🔥🔥🔥 Lee vs. Xiong I & II ... Relive all the thrilling moments from both insane World Title fights between atomweight queen Angela Lee and strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan!"

Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan Trilogy?

Fans and fighters alike have been begging that we get an end to the rivalry between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Canadian-Singaporean superstar explained that she not only wants the trilogy but wants to be a two-division champion. Lee said:

“I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status ... I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

China's 'The Panda' agrees that there must be a trilogy fight to end the series. Speaking to SCMP MMA, Xiong said:

"I knew the trilogy was going to happen after we finished our last fight. This is in my planning and in my schedule and it’s definitely gonna happen in the future."

Xiong has won over half her fights by way of KO/TKO, while 'Unstoppable' Lee has won a majority of her bouts via submission. Their trilogy fight is so meaningful because it would be a huge contrast of styles in addition to it being a clash of world champions.

