WATCH: Anshul Jubli's ecstatic reaction as fellow Indian MMA fighter Puja Tomar makes history in UFC

Anshul Jubli was delighted for Puja Tomar after her historic UFC victory this past Saturday. Tomar became the first Indian fighter to win a fight in the multibillion-dollar promotion when she defeated Rayanne Dos Santos.

Tomar made her UFC debut against Dos Santos in the preliminary card of UFC Louisville on June 8 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Indian holds a record of 9-4 as a professional and went 1-4 in the ONE Championship, a run that included an unsuccessful Muay Thai fight.

Meanwhile, Dos Santos was coming off a split decision loss against Talita Alencar in her inaugural octagon appearance at UFC Vegas 83.

The strawweight bout lasted 15 minutes. Despite being under relentless pressure from Dos Santos, Tomar was awarded a split-decision victory after an action-packed performance. With her victory, she became the first fighter from India to win in the UFC.

The official UFC Instagram handle for India shared a video of Jubli reacting to Tomar's victory. He stood up and began clapping for his fellow Indian, as his face was beaming with pride.

Jubli is familiar with the concept of creating records, as he was the first Indian fighter to get signed by the UFC. He made his debut in Oct. 2023 against Mike Breeden at UFC 294.

Unfortunately, the fight didn't go well for Jubli, as Breeden knocked him out in the third round. Following Tomar's victory, it would be fitting if the 29-year-old got his first win as well.

Meanwhile, Tomar took the mic and dedicated her win to her supporters and all other Indian fighters, both present and future, during her post-fight interview. She said:

''This win is not my win, this win is for all Indian fans…I want to show the world that Indian fighters are not losers we are going to be all the way up.”

