Watch: Ariel Helwani finds it hard to take Jake Paul's delusional comparison with Conor McGregor

Ariel Helwani seemingly found it hard to take Jake Paul’s comparison with Conor McGregor. Helwani was taken aback when Jake Paul made a comparison between him (Paul) and McGregor.

Fans can check out Ariel Helwani's reaction to Jake Paul's comparison at around the 27-minute mark in the video below (*Video courtesy: Ariel Helwani's MMA Show):

Since his viral KO win over former NBA star Nate Robinson in November 2020, Jake Paul has been lobbying for a professional boxing match against Conor McGregor. Regardless, McGregor subsequently asserted that a fight against Paul isn’t currently on his radar.

That said, Jake Paul has now upped the ante with his jibes at Conor McGregor. Paul has relentlessly mocked McGregor after the latter suffered the first knockout loss of his professional MMA career at the hands of Dustin Poirier in their rematch at UFC 257 (January 23rd, 2021). The first fight between McGregor and Poirier transpired in September 2014, and McGregor won that fight via first-round TKO.

On an edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Jake Paul suggested that Conor McGregor ought to be embarrassed about losing to Dustin Poirier, a man McGregor had previously beaten. Ariel Helwani noted that Poirier is a world-class fighter and asked Paul why he feels McGregor ought to be embarrassed about losing to such an excellent fighter. Jake Paul responded to this by drawing a comparison between McGregor’s dominant win in his first fight against Poirier, and Paul’s own dominant KO win over Nate Robinson. Jake Paul stated –

“I think it’s embarrassing because he already knocked him out in the first round. It would be like me fighting Nate Robinson a couple of years from now, and Nate Robinson knocking me out.”

Furthermore, Ariel Helwani interrupted Paul and reiterated that Dustin Poirier is a ‘real fighter’, alluding to the fact that Nate Robinson had no prior fighting experience when he fought Paul. Nevertheless, Helwani and Jake Paul continued with their interview after the brief moment of disagreement.

“I’m not gonna let that happen. And Conor has a lot more to lose than Dustin. Conor, you know, has access to better training, better coaches, better science, better everything than Dustin. And for him to drop the ball – And, okay, maybe if it goes five rounds, and it’s a battle, it’s like the (Nate) Diaz fight and he barely loses, cool. But he got knocked the f**k out. He didn’t know where he was. He limped out of the stadium.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Those @DustinPoirier leg kicks were no joke!



Conor McGregor limps out of the arena after #UFC257 😳 pic.twitter.com/rGNm4wzD3N — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

Wow!



Jake Paul scored a highlight reel knockout on Nate Robinson and then called out Conor McGregor 😳 pic.twitter.com/l31pktaWiY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 30, 2020

Jake Paul has taken personal jibes at Conor McGregor over the past few months

Dee Devlin (left); Conor McGregor (right)

YouTube megastar Jake Paul has amassed a 2-0 record as a pro boxer thus far. Paul has called out several MMA fighters as well as other public personalities who aren’t combat sportspersons to face him in a professional boxing match.

That said, one of the biggest names Jake Paul called out was Conor McGregor. Paul’s call-outs of McGregor were heavily criticized by the vast majority of the combat sports community. Fans and experts alike condemned Jake Paul, as Paul hurled personal insults at McGregor’s longtime partner and mother of his children, Dee Devlin.