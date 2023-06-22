WATCH: Arjan Bhullar does damage with his signature ‘gada’ in cool clip

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar was spotted dispatching justice inside the circle with his signature gada and a little bit of video editing from ONE Championship.

Bhullar is mere hours away from strapping on the four-ounce gloves for his long-awaited return to competition this Friday. ONE Championship once again invades the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for Friday Fights 22, an event headlined by a heavyweight championship unification bout between Arjan Bhullar and interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Before heading to the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', ONE Championship is showing off the power of Arjan Bhullar and his weapon of choice in a humorous Instagram clip.

“GADA POWER 💪🇮🇳 Arjan Bhullar plans to unify the ONE Heavyweight World Titles against Anatoly Malykhin on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22! Who you got? 🤔”

More than two years removed from capturing the heavyweight title with a second-round knockout of division icon Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera at ONE: Dangal, Arjan Bhullar is ready to remind the world why he is one of the best and most feared big men in the world of mixed martial arts. Standing in his way of a triumphant return will be ONE’s 2022 Fighter of the Year, Anatoly Malykhin.

The Russian juggernaut burst onto the scene last year, capturing both the interim heavyweight and light heavyweight titles with stunning knockouts of Kirill Grishenko and Reinier de Ridder. He’ll look to score the biggest win of his career in front of a raucous Bangkok crowd this Friday. If all goes to plan, he’ll leave The Land of Smiles with another 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

