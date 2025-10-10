WATCH: Aung La N Sang knocks out Zebaztian Kadestam in retirement fight

Burmese martial arts superstar Aung La N Sang showed up big time for his final ONE Championship match last week, scoring an impressive TKO victory over Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden.
The two former ONE world champions collided in a middleweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3. It was part of the marquee event which emanated from the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Both 'The Burmese Python' and 'The Bandit' engaged to start the contest, taking the fight to one another and trying to swing the match in their favor.
They had powerful exchanges through the duration of the opening round before Aung La N Sang picked things up in the second round. The Kill Cliff FC standout managed to corner Kadestam on the ropes midway into the stanza, from which he started to tear down his opponent with a barrage of strikes that came from all directions.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The referee eventually called a stop to the match at the 2:20 mark of the second round after Kadestam crumpled to the mat and unable to properly defend himself from the hits he absorbed from Aung La.
ONE Championship spotlighted Aung La N Sang's grand victory in his retirement match, uploading the full fight on its official YouTube channel on Oct. 4, and now has nearly a million views.
ONE Fight Night 36 marked the end of 40-year-old Aung La's successful 20-year run as a professional fighter. He spent the last 11 years competing in ONE Championship, where he won the middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles through the course of his stay.
The loss, meanwhile, was the first of Kadestam, the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion, in his last four matches in ONE Championship.
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in North America.
Aung La N Sang high on next-generation athletes from Myanmar on the global stage
Aung La N Sang believes that Burmese martial arts representation on the global stage will not stop with his retirement. He is confident that next-generation stars from Myanmar will carry the torch and compete at a high level.
He spoke about it in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin following his victory in his retirement fight at ONE Fight Night 36, saying that there is every reason to believe that young Burmese fighters will have the same success he had, if not have it better.
Aung La said:
"It means a lot. And I hope we continue doing that and we continue supporting the next generation. Because the next generation, I’m telling you, are good. The next generation are going to be amazing. I’m nothing compared to the next generation, who’s going to be a lot better than me."
Through his professional career, Aung La N Sang compiled a record of 31-15, with 16 of his wins coming by way of knockout.