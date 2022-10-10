Watch: Aung La N Sang is looking sharp and powerful for potential next fight

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is gearing up for his return to the circle.

‘The Burmese Python’ has hit a bit of a skid as of late, dropping three of his last four bouts, athough two of those have come against the undefeated ‘Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder. In February, Aung La N Sang dropped a unanimous decision to former world champion Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle.

Ready to get back to winning ways, the ONE Championship legend is putting in work at the gym ahead of his highly-anticipated return. The Myanmar native shared a clip of his pad work on Instagram with the caption:

“Happy Friday! A little breakfast club before grappling. Thank you so much @henrihooft @dietter_navarro_202020_ @ssorianomma @coachstrout and the rest of the @killcliff_fc team for getting us war ready.”

Aung La N Sang, a former middleweight and light heavyweight world champion, carries notable victories over Russian juggernaut Vitaly Bigdash, former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera, Ken Hasegawa, and Leandro Ataides.

‘The Burmese Python’ confirmed he is on the road back to the circle, but no official announcement has been made as far as the date or opponent.

Who will welcome Aung La N Sang back to the Circle in his long-awaited return?

Upon announcing that he had signed a fight agreement on Instagram, fans immediately began to speculate as to who Aung La N San will meet in his return.

A name that has popped up as somewhat of a dream match is a potential pairing with new ONE Championship signee Roberto Soldic. The former KSW two-division champion announced he had joined ONE in August and made his first appearance for the promotion at ONE on Prime Video 1

Expected to debut before the end of the year, a matchup with an iconic name like Aung La N Sang could be just what ‘Robocop’ needs to make a splash in his ONE debut. Add in the fact that both fighters are former dual-title holders and the story writes itself. However, the pairing is unlikely as it has already been announced that Soldic will be competing at welterweight on December 3.

Another possibility is a showdown with the Japanese MMA legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami. The two men have shown nothing but respect towards one another and have even verbally agreed to the meeting on social media. It’s just a matter of ONE Championship drawing up a contract.

Okami has had a rough go under the ONE banner, dropping two of his first three contests. However, he certainly remains a dangerous opponent for anyone in the circle.

With both fighters desperate to string together a few wins, a battle between the two MMA icons trying to make their way back into the world title picture could be an easy sell for fans.

Poll : 0 votes