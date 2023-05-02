WATCH: Belal Muhammad's hilarious reaction to diet food while starving ahead of UFC 288

Belal Muhammad's highly-anticipated comeback to the octagon against Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 this weekend has been marred by controversy. While both fighters are taking the fight on short notice, Muhammad will also be less than a month removed from the holy month of Ramadan, a time of spiritual reflection and fasting for Muslims worldwide.

The observance of Ramadan requires Muslims to abstain from food and water from dawn till sunset. For 'Remember The Name', this presents a unique challenge as he is expected to undergo a rigorous weight cut while also ensuring that he adheres to his religious obligations. Belal Muhammad was vocal about his intention to fight at 185 pounds to avoid putting his body through the rigors of a drastic weight cut while fasting.

The weight class dispute threatened to derail the highly-anticipated fight. However, after discussions with the UFC, both fighters have now agreed to compete at 170 pounds.

Belal Muhammad's struggle to make weight for his upcoming fight against Gilbert Burns has been a topic of discussion in the lead-up to UFC 288. In a recent episode of the UFC's Embedded Vlog Series, Muhammad's teammates playfully teased him by serving him a pan of ice cubes, reminding him of the difficult task at hand. To which the Chicago native hilariously responded:

"It's gonna be a hard weight cut. I can't wait."

Check out the entire sequence of events below (from 4:51 onwards):

The No.4-ranked welterweight contender defeated Sean Brady in 2022 under the tutelage of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Belal Muhammad explores his impending fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 288

Belal Muhammad is counting on his extensive UFC experience to give him an advantage over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288. The welterweight contender is confident that he faced all kinds of challenges in the octagon up to this point, which puts him in a strong position against his upcoming opponent. According to 'Remember The Name', Burns has a predictable fighting style that hasn't changed much over the years. However, Muhammad believes that he brings a unique set of skills to the table that Burns has not faced before.

In a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, Belal Muhammad expressed his belief that he is well-prepared for the fight and has the edge over 'Durinho'. He also acknowledged that his opponent is a tough fighter and a former title contender, but Muhammad is confident in his ability to come out on top:

"Stylistic-wise, I've already fought the best grappler in the division with Demian Maia. I've fought the best striker in the division with [Stephen Thompson]... I've fought every single style and I don't think Gilbert's fought anybody like me, that's gonna push it like me, move like me [and] adjust like me... He doesn't know what I'm gonna bring to the table. I know what he's gonna bring to the table"

Check out the entire conversation below:

