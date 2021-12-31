Watch: Billy Quarantillo walks out to Squid Game-themed entrance at Fury Pro Grappling 3 fight against Clay Guida

Billy Quarantillo paid homage to one of the biggest pop-culture phenomena of 2021, Squid Game, during his Fury Pro Grappling match against Clay Guida.

The UFC featherweight walked out dressed as the show's main character Seong Gi-Hun, wearing a blue-green tracksuit with the number 456 printed on his left chest. He was also accompanied by an individual clad in a Squid Game soldier costume – a hooded red jumpsuit and a black mask.

Check out Billy Quarantillo's Squid Game-themed entrance:

Squid Game became Netflix’s most watched show ever within a week of its September 17 launch on the streaming application. Around 142 million households globally reportedly streamed the dystopian South Korean series in its first four weeks.

(Warning: Squid Game spoilers below)

Unfortunately for Quarantillo, he did not have the same luck as the character he was portraying. The UFC featherweight lost to cage veteran Guida via judges' decision in their submission-only bout.

'Billy Q' may have lost his Fury Pro Grappling bout, but he's definitely the night's big winner when it comes to theatrics.

Shane Burgos unhappy with his barnburner with Billy Quarantillo

Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo put on an epic showdown on the main card of UFC 268 in November. The competitors went back-and-forth to the delight of the Madison Square Garden crowd.

However, Burgos, who won the fight by way of unanimous decision, revealed that he wasn't too happy with how he fought Quarantillo. He told MMA Junkie during the post-fight press conference:

"I got a quick submission win here.I’ve got a third-round TKO here. And now I’ve got a three-round, crazy, wild fight that I did not anticipate. I was prepared for it, but I did not want it to go that way. Honestly, I’m happy and relieved I won, but I’m not too happy with my performance. I’ve got to watch it back, but right now, I’m not too happy. Don’t get me wrong, I knew it was a f***ing phenomenal fight,” Burgos said. “I knew it was going to be an awesome, entertaining fight. Like my coaches said, I was just too flat in that first round."

Watch Shane Burgos' full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Edited by David Andrew