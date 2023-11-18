WATCH: BJJ wizard Mikey Musumeci shows his subtle techniques in escaping from opponents’ pesky underhook traps

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is, without a doubt, the pinnacle of jiu-jitsu technique and theory. His understanding of body mechanics in relation to subduing and submitting grown men on the ground is second to none.

Even the no-gi grappling GOAT Gordon Ryan - a man who is an ADCC world champion at heavyweight and openweight - said that he had the hardest time trying to pass Musumeci's guard. Considering the fact that Ryan dominates men who weigh over 265 pounds while 'Darth Rigatoni' fights at 135, that statement should be cast in gold.

Mikey Musumeci's combination of insane work ethic, obsessive approach to technique drilling, and and insane physique makes him nearly invulnerable against anybody.

Speaking of invulnerable, the ONE submission grappling king recently released an instructional video of how not to be vulnerable to an underhook counter while trying to complete a knee cut pass:

"MY FAVORITE WAY TO DEAL WITH UNDER HOOK FROM HALF GUARD"

To most grapplers, the battle to pass from the half-guard position is lost once the bottom fighter achieves the near-side underhook. Once this happens, the top player usually whizzers and sometimes disengages by standing up - just to not give the bottom fighter a chance to sweep. Not Mikey Musumeci, however.

Instead of disengaging from the battle, 'Darth Rigatoni' uses a slight shift in shoulder position to use his other arm to help him retrieve the underhook. And if you know anything about the knee-cut pass from half-guard, you have to have the underhook on the far side. If not, you'll get swept before you know it.

At the moment, no official bout has been announced for Mikey Musumeci yet. He did, however, post a cryptic announcement that his next fight will be "the biggest match in grappling of our generation for light people." Whoever it is who will be at the other end of the Circle in front of Musumeci, we are sure it will be an epic match-up.