Watch: BKFC champion Hector Lombard engages in a heated confrontation with Tyron Woodley; says he wanted to slap the former UFC champion

Former UFC star and current BKFC cruiserweight champion Hector Lombard confronted Tyron Woodley at the bare-knuckle promotion's recent event.

Lombard uploaded a video of the altercation to Instagram, where he detailed his feud with 'The Chosen One'. While the BKFC champion was largely aggressive, Woodley appeared to remain calm.

'Lightning' noted that he wanted to slap Woodley, but refrained from doing so out of respect for BKFC founder David Feldman.

In his Instagram post, Lombard referred to Woodley as a "clown" who pretends to be a "street guy." Lombard has now made headlines twice in the past month, but for the wrong reasons.

After winning the inaugural BKFC cruiserweight championship on June 26, the 43-year-old sparked a brawl inside the ring with top contender Lorenzo Hunt, who was hoping for a face-off with Lombard.

Hector Lombard said he attacked Hunt with a two-punch combination because he didn't want his moment to get stolen.

Hunt is a bare knuckle boxer with a record of 6-1. He also tried his hand at MMA, ammassing a 3-5 record competing in promotions like Titan FC and Revolution Fighting Champion (RFC).

Hector Lombard and Tyron Woodley were teammates at ATT

Hector Lombard and Tyron Woodley used to train at the American Top Team (ATT) gym together. Rumors of a potential clash between the two surfaced in 2014 when Lombard was still in the UFC, however, Woodley apparently refused to accept the fight against his teammate.

Two weeks ago, Lombard called out Woodley on Instagram and accused him of making a "dirty move."

Before his stint in the UFC, Lombard enjoyed a stunning 31-2-1 MMA record. He was also a Bellator middleweight champion.

However, Hector Lombard's UFC career wasn't nearly as impressive. After a decent initial showing, he lost six consecutive fights in the promotion, forcing the UFC to release him. Since then, Lombard has actively competed in the BKFC.

Woodley, on the other hand, was also released from the UFC weeks after his loss to Vicente Luque in March of this year. 'The Chosen One' is set to take on Jake Paul in a professional boxing match on August 29.

Edited by Harvey Leonard