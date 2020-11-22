WATCH: Brandon Royval's coach snaps his dislocated shoulder back into place at UFC 255

Brandon Royval suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury against Brandon Moreno in their flyweight bout at UFC 255, Saturday evening.

Royval, who was looking to defeat the number 1-ranked flyweight contender Moreno, found himself on the defensive once the fight hit the ground.

Moments later, it appeared as though Royval sustained an injury in one of the scrambles on the ground. Unable to defend himself, Royval ended up losing via TKO with just a second left in the opening round.

After the fight, it was revealed that Royval had suffered a dislocated right shoulder. Right then and their, Royval' coach took the liberty of popping his ward's shoulder back in place:

It was an unfortunate end to what would have been an entertaining bout between two top-tier flyweight contenders.

Back to the drawing board for Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval's loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 255 was his first inside the UFC's world-famous octagon.

Prior to the TKO loss however, Royval was on a two-fight winning streak and appeared to be on his way to flyweight contender status.

Royval was victorious in his UFC debut, defeating Tim Elliot by second-round triangle choke. He followed that up with a second-round guillotine choke victory over Kai Kara-France, setting up a matchup with number-1 ranked Moreno.

Moreno's pressure however was too much for the former LFA flyweight champion.

Currently the number 6-ranked contender the flyweight division, Royval will likely head back to the drawing board as he tries to regroup and get back on track.

Moreno meanwhile, will likely face the winner of the Deiveson Figuereido-Alex Perez flyweight title bout next.