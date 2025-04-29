WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison reveals his sneaky but calculated trick to landing the perfect sweep

At the peak of his prime as a Muay Thai competitor, Liam Harrison had a reputation for making sure his opponents ended up on the canvas — one way or the other.
This trademark move was among the key techniques he shared during a stop at Muay Thai Kickboxing Gym in Los Angeles, California, as part of his series of clinics across the United States.
In that particular session, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger broke down a simple yet effective sweep designed to unbalance and drop even the most stable counterpart.
Check out the demonstration uploaded by Muay Thai Kickboxing Gym on Instagram below:
What makes this counter particularly impressive, according to Harrison, is its versatility — it works seamlessly off both left and right kicks.
Attendees were also treated to a game-changing lesson, where Harrison taught to set up explosive elbow shots within close range.
Liam Harrison gears up for a ONE Championship comeback
After briefly calling it a career last year, Liam Harrison has decided to give in to the urge to scratch the itch for competition.
The British striking icon is slated to make his promotional return at the highly anticipated ONE 173 event — the promotion's third foray on American shores — on Aug. 1. There, he shares the Circle with fellow knockout specialist Soe Lin Oo of Myanmar in a bantamweight Muay Thai encounter.
This spectacle is scheduled to take place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado — the same venue where Harrison sustained a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168 in September 2024.
Now, 'Hitman' seeks to erase that memory by vanquishing Soe Lin Oo in their upcoming clash.