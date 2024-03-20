WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison’s subtle trick to unleashing maximum power in his punches

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison is showing ONE Championship fans how he unleashes maximum power against his opponents inside the circle.

It's been well over a year since we've seen the 'Hitman' in action after he suffered a brutal knee injury against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

During his time on the sidelines, Harrison has kept busy in the gym, rehabbing, improving, and sharing his many secrets with his one million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Liam Harrison shared another instructional video, revealing how he packs as much power as possible into every punch he throws:

"In Muay Thai, what you wanna be doing is not the same as boxing," Harrison explains. "You don't wanna be throwing too much into your weight. How I get my power is a slight step slightly dip my leg, and twist my body."

Harrison is yet to reveal his official return date, but he fully expects 2024 to be the year he makes one more run toward ONE Championship gold.

Liam Harrison isn't quite ready to walk away from competing

After going down in his first and only ONE world title opportunity, Liam Harrison briefly considered hanging up his gloves for good.

However, the 'Hitman' is not ready to give up the feeling he gets every time he prepares for a fight and hears the roar of the crowd as he steps on martial arts' biggest global stage:

“The lead up in fight week, every single part of fight week, it shoots my dopamine level through the roof. The lead-up, the last training session, you’re doing the official weigh-in, all the media work, I buzz off all that in fight week. Then, eventually, when you do walk to the ring, everyone is cheering for you. Then you step in, and then you fight another man you trained for this man, and this man has trained for you.

“To me, that’s like the most addictive drug on earth. That’s the biggest dopamine hit I will ever get off anything. So, all week I’m craving it right up to that moment when I get in the cage.”

Are you excited to see Harrison make his long-awaited return to the Circle later this year?