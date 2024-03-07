WATCH: British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison reveals his weapon of choice for over two decades

Liam Harrison discussed the origin of his signature leg kicks.

Over the last two decades, Harrison has established himself as a Muay Thai great by winning various world titles. There are many tools ‘Hitman’ uses to break down his opponent, but none are arguably more important than his devastating leg kicks.

Harrison recently shared a video on Instagram and had this to say about when he fell in love with leg kicks:

“First time I ever stopped someone with leg kicks, I was fifteen. I was fighting a world champion kickboxer. He used to fight in kickboxing above the waist. He didn’t know about low kicks. I remember I booted his leg to pieces, and I stopped him in round two. I thought, ‘That felt alright.’ After that, I stopped my next opponent with low kicks and then someone else and then it just became into a thing. Hard punches, hard leg kicks.”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018. Following an 0-2 run at featherweight, Harrison moved down to bantamweight and secured back-to-back first-round knockout wins, including a legendary performance against Muangthai.

Harrison last fought in August 2022 against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O. Unfortunately for the Leeds native, Nong-O stopped him in round one after landing several vicious leg kicks, beginning a longer-than-expected injury layoff for ‘Hitman.’

Liam Harrison found inspiration from Muay Thai great Thongchai

Every great Muay Thai fighter has found inspiration from past legends. When it comes to Liam Harrison, he evolved his skills around Thongchai’s style. Harrison paid tribute to the former Lumpinee Stadium world champion by saying this during the previously mentioned Instagram video:

“I used to watch Thongchai, it’s the only fighter who ever knocked Saenchai out. His style was heavy punches, heavy leg kicks. I kick more at an up angle. He was just f*cking vicious. He would try to rip your leg off the hinge. He was swinging all of his hips full.”

Liam Harrison was scheduled to make his highly-anticipated return earlier this year in a Muay Thai bout against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker. Harrison suffered another injury setback and was forced to pull out, extending his layoff starting after his fight against Nong-O in August 2022.