WATCH: British superstar Jonathan Haggerty unleashes technical brilliance in champ-vs-champ duel against Fabricio Andrade

ONE Championship fans have witnessed many all-time great bouts featuring Jonathan Haggerty and his November 2023 outing against Fabricio Andrade might be one of his best.

Haggerty, seven months removed from defeating Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, had set his sights on claiming the kickboxing equivalent of his new world championship at the expense of Andrade.

Andrade had just won the bantamweight MMA world championship in his highly anticipated rematch with 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker in February.

During one exchange in the second round, Haggerty displayed his technical striking acumen by feinting a jumping strike and then throwing a head kick that landed flush on Andrade, opening up the Brazilian star to some vicious combos from 'The General.'

Ultimately, that exact sequence led up to the finish of the fight where Haggerty emptied his arsenal on a backpedaling Andrade, catching him with a fully loaded right hand down the middle to claim double-champ status via knockout.

British Muay Thai icon chimes in on Jonathan Haggerty - Superlek clash

Haggerty is set to put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in one of the world title fights at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Recently, a familiar name shared his thoughts on the bout.

British Muay Thai cornerstone Liam Harrison believes that Haggerty will not be able to beat Superlek with his reason being that while they are similar in age, Superlek is just that much better equipped than the Keddles Gym product.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT) on Ticketmaster.