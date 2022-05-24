Watch: 'Buchecha' praises adorable jiu-jitsu toddler for emulating his video

Jiu-jitsu legend and ONE heavyweight phenom Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has a full spectrum of fans across the world. From practitioners to casuals to even toddlers, the grappling icon's reach of influence has become legendary.

In a recent Instagram video released by Almeida himself, he shared an adorable toddler aping one of his reels. It's quite cute and will hit your heart like a crushing knee-on-belly:

"Yeah, I have to admit, she did a lot better than I did! 😁! Thanks for the video @jona_and_riley_bjj and_riley_bjj it was awesome! I loved it!"

It's quite amazing how, at some point, jiu-jitsu was just practiced by sweaty men in a basement or a far-flung gym with dirty mats. Now, it's become a global phenomenon that's practiced by people from all walks of life.

Thanks to iconic athletes like 'Buchecha', jiu-jitsu has amazing ambassadors that communicate their most important tenets to the world. So much so that even little ones like Jona and Riley idolize him.

'Buchecha' debuted as a color commentator at ONE 157

Expanding his repertoire, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida put away the rashguards and fingerless gloves to make way for a preppy suit and a mic at ONE 157.

After his match with fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha got canceled, 'Buchecha' took to the commentator's table and shared the mic with Mitch Chilson and Michael Schiavello.

"It was fun to be on the desk with @mitchchilson and @schiavellovoice commentating the fights on @onechampionship 157! Thanks for having me guys, and thanks @yodchatri and @onechampionship for the invitation! I will be back 2 weeks but this time I will be inside the circle!🙏🏻👊🏼🏆"

The Brazilian grappling icon's unparalleled expertise on the mats was put to good use as he commentated on the two high-profile grappling matches of the night. Jiu-jitsu prodigies Tye and Kade Ruotolo's ONE debut against Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki were highlights of the night. Marcus Almeida explaining certain positions that we would otherwise never understand while ont he mic was quite insightful.

The UFC's Joe Rogan became famous for articulating high-level jiu-jitsu techniques so our novice minds could understand. Almeida is doing the same thing and might just have a future in fight commentary. He has the expertise, experience, charisma and knowledge for it.

Here's to hoping that he does it more now that ONE is showcasing more submission grappling matches on its cards.

