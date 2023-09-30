WATCH: Canelo Alvarez receives good luck charm from his daughter prior to Jermell Charlo showdown

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo weigh-ins had an adorable moment that many missed.

Tonight in Las Vegas, the two champions will clash. It'll be the first time in boxing history that two male undisputed champions fight. Furthermore, Terence Crawford has called to face the winner of the bout, adding yet another massive element to the bout.

Nonetheless, the two champions showed up last night at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Unsurprisingly, Alvarez and 'Iron Man' easily made weight, as the latter is coming two weight classes for the bout. That being said, it was hard to feel like either man was much larger than the other.

All in all, the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo weigh-ins were very standard. The two men were respectful to one another. There wasn't a lot said, as both seemingly felt that the time for talking was over.

However, the Mexican superstar did have an adorable moment with his daughter that many missed. Alvarez is famously a family man and loves to bring his family to his fights. This bout with Charlo is no exception.

At weigh-ins, Alvarez's young daughter handed him a small stuffed teddy bear for good luck. While a nice moment, many likely missed the gesture as it wasn't seen on the broadcast.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Who is expected to win?

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo is a historic fight but that doesn't mean there's not a clear favorite.

As previously mentioned, 'Iron Man' is coming up not one, but two weight classes for today's fight. Furthermore, Charlo has been out of the ring, last defeating Brian Castano well over a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Mexican superstar has been his normally active self. He is riding a two-fight winning streak over Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder, defeating 'The Gorilla' in May. That victory was his first since getting a high-profile hand surgery that he had been putting off.

With all of that in mind, Canelo Alvarez is unsurprisingly the favorite to defeat Jermell Charlo later night. According to the current betting odds from MGM, the Mexican star is currently a -450 favorite to win. Meanwhile, 'Iron Man' returns as a heavy +350 underdog.

Obviously, that line can change in the hours between now and fight time. That being said, names such as Bernard Hopkins and Oscar De La Hoya have opined that Charlo has a great chance of pulling an upset.