WATCH: Cat Zingano gives an emotional but powerful testimony at court for fighter pension bill

Cat Zingano, a prominent figure in women's MMA, has been a tireless advocate for the fighter pension bill, dedicating herself to the cause with unwavering determination. Recently, she took her advocacy to the Capitol, delivering a powerful and emotional testimony at a hearing, sharing her own experiences and shedding light on the challenges fighters face.

At the age of 41, Zingano continues to compete but acknowledges the struggle of balancing personal and professional life. She courageously opened up about her personal life hardships, including the tragic loss of her husband Mauricio Zingano, who sadly took his own life in 2014.

As a fighting mother, Zingano holds the distinction of being the first mother to compete under the UFC banner, demonstrating the strength and resilience required to navigate the demanding world of prizefighting. Cat Zingano also highlighted the physical toll that fighters endure, the financial challenges of compensating coaching staff and others involved, and the overall hardships faced by fighters.

Cat Zingano stated:

"Fighting is so incredibly hard. What you see in the cage and on TV is such a fraction of the commitment that it takes. Being a single mother, my career was different. I raised my son on my own after my husband died by suicide in 2014. My career has been complicated and I have dealt with public grief and healing. It's been hard to be the nurturer who makes sure home is okay while being a business woman and doing dangerous work for minimal returns."

Today marked a significant milestone in Zingano's advocacy as the State Senate voted unanimously with a resounding 13-0 in favor of the fighter pension bill. 'Alpha' took to Twitter to announce the victory, writing:

"Today was very successful at the California State Capitol! The State Senate just voted 13-0 in favor of the fighter pension bill! It was emotional, productive and such an honor to be there speaking on behalf of the fighters of the past, present, and future."

Fans hail Cat Zingano's victory for fighter pension at State Capitol

Cat Zingano's recent victory at the California State Capitol has garnered significant fan support and attention. Fans hailed her relentless pursuit of positive change and commended her for making a difference in the world of MMA.

Fight fans praised her for her trailblazing efforts, recognized her professionalism and passion, and wished her continued success in her future endeavors. One fan wrote:

"You continue to blaze trails and create positive change; making the world a better place. Keep doing the voodoo that you do."

Referee Mike Beltran wrote:

"You did amazing @alphacatzingano. Smart, articulate, and passionate. Killed it!"

Yet another fan wrote:

"Great job Cat…best of luck with everything."

