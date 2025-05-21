WATCH: Champs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Jackie Buntan, Denice Zamboanga show how powerful "girl power" is

Women's Month may have passed in March, but ONE Championship doesn't need a calendar to celebrate the brilliance of the female athletes on its roster.

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization released a special highlight reel showcasing the power of "girl power," featuring standout performances from reigning ONE world champions such as Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Jackie Buntan, and Denice Zamboanga.

Watch the video below:

Rodrigues has been a force to be reckoned with since her promotional debut in 2020 when she dethroned Stamp Fairtex to claim the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

After taking time off to embrace motherhood, she authored a resounding comeback in 2023, turning in a dominant win over American veteran Janet Todd.

This past March, Rodrigues reminded her fans of elite pedigree by forcing Marie McManamon to throw in the towel before the fifth round to score a technical knockout victory.

Meanwhile, Buntan demonstrated at ONE 169 in November 2024 that she's far more than a Muay Thai specialist as she outlasted Anissa Meksen for five unforgiving rounds to become the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion.

On the other hand, Zamboanga captured the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title with a second-round stoppage of Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 last January.

Earlier this month, "The Menace" was granted full status as the divisional queen after Stamp Fairtex elected to vacate the throne due to an injury that would sideline her for the foreseeable future.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 32

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues may have just celebrated her 27th birthday, but this would not prevent her for suiting up for action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

There, the Brazilian dynamo is set to defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship for the fourth time against Israeli challenger Shir Cohen in a five-round duel, emanating live from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free via Prime Video.

