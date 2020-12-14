Charles Oliveira successfully managed to extend his win streak following a dominating performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 256. "Do Bronx" was clinical throughout the fight and comfortably cruised past his opponent in what would be his eighth successive win in UFC.

🇧🇷 @CharlesDoBronxs has a case for a title shot like few others. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/CAFP3R5C5K — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

The Brazilian fighter defeated Ferguson with all the judges scoring the contest 30-26. After the fight, Oliveira stated that he intends to fight for the title in his next bout.

Charles Oliveira suggests his post-fight interview looked like he was rapping Eminem's song

During his post-fight interview, Charles Oliveira vehemently put forth his remarks regarding his bout against Tony Ferguson, but the 31-year-old barely paused while speaking.

Oliveira took to his Instagram account and shared a segment of the interview, suggesting that it looked like he was rapping Eminem's iconic 'Rap God' song.

"Jeez, I said too fast lol. adrenaline thread," read Oliveira's post.

What's next for Charles Oliveira?

Considering that Charles Oliveira just manhandled one of the greatest UFC Lightweights of all time, Do Bronx surely has a valid claim on the belt. In addition to that, he is on an eight-fight winning streak.

Undefeated for well over three years, the Brazilian fighter made his intentions clear during his post-fight interview.

"The boss (Dana White) already said whoever wins this fight will be in a great position to fight for the belt. When Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight in January, I am gonna be watching them. I'm just gonna wait and see who will fight me," said Oliveira after the fight.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, the UFC Lightweight title picture looks tricky.

The winner of the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor fight will certainly stake a claim on the belt in his next fight, and that may very well be against Oliveira. However, the No.1 Lightweight contender, Justin Gaethje, and the likes of Michael Chandler and Rafael dos Anjos will be looking forward to having a crack at the title as well.